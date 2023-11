Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

She’s coming back!

Janet Jackson, international superstar and Hawaii favorite since the release of her multiplatinum breakthrough album “Control” in 1986, is bringing her “Together Again” tour to Honolulu for a two-night engagement at Blaisdell Arena in March.

The last time Jackson performed at the Blaisdell, in November 2019, she was celebrating the 30th anniversary of her second consecutive multiplatinum hit album, “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.” She told the fans that her love affair with the islands began in her childhood.

“I love you so much, Hawaii … you have no idea,” she said at the time, explaining that she had visited the isles with her family when her brothers were performing here. “I have so many fond memories of Hawaii.”

Jackson’s upcoming shows will feature more than 35 “back-to-back hits,” according to a news release. The shows, which are scheduled for March 8 and 9, will not have any opening act.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be restricted to Hawaii residents through Nov. 24. Tickets will go on sale outside Hawaii at 10 a.m. Nov. 25.

To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.