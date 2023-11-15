comscore Fatal stabbing triggers safety stand-down at Hawaii State Hospital | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Fatal stabbing triggers safety stand-down at Hawaii State Hospital

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

    Hawai'i State Hospital Administrator Kenneth Luke addresses the fatal stabbing of an employee Monday night.  

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink listened as Hawaii State Hospital Administrator Kenneth Luke spoke Tuesday during a news conference regarding the fatal stabbing of a hospital employee by a patient. The Department of Health plans to conduct a clinical review of the case.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink listened as Hawaii State Hospital Administrator Kenneth Luke spoke Tuesday during a news conference regarding the fatal stabbing of a hospital employee by a patient. The Department of Health plans to conduct a clinical review of the case.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Tommy Kekoa Carvalho

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Tommy Kekoa Carvalho

The death of Justin Bautista is the only known instance of a worker on the Hawaii State Hospital campus being killed by a patient, according to Kenneth Luke, the hospital’s administrator. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Electric tallies early disaster costs from Maui wildfires

Scroll Up