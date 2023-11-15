comscore Firefighters put out small Maui wildfire during wind warning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters put out small Maui wildfire during wind warning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 25 Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire in the South Maui community of Kihei, said Darryl Oli­veira, interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire in the South Maui community of Kihei, said Darryl Oli­veira, interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency. Read more

