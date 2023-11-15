comscore Hawaii men’s basketball keeps UH Hilo at bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball keeps UH Hilo at bay

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo's Nadjrick Peat fought for a rebound against Hawaii's Bernardo da Silva.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hilo’s Nadjrick Peat fought for a rebound against Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii's Matthue Cotton went up for a shot against Hilo's Kalique Mitchell on Tuesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Matthue Cotton went up for a shot against Hilo’s Kalique Mitchell on Tuesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbows guard JoVon McClanahan drove hard to the hoop against Hawaii Hilo on Tuesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbows guard JoVon McClanahan drove hard to the hoop against Hawaii Hilo on Tuesday.

The Rainbows took control early, with 10-0 and 16-3 runs in the first half after Hilo took a short-lived 4-2 lead. Read more

