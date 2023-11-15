Cam Stone has been a rock at DB for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a 2022 football game at the Ching Complex, Hawaii receivers coach Jared Ursua and Wyoming cornerback Cam Stone engaged in continuous dialogue.

“I’ve never been one to talk trash to people, but me and Coach JU would have an on-going conversation on the sidelines,” Stone recalled.

That night, Stone allowed three receptions for 9 yards on nine targets, and Wyoming held on for a 27-20 Mountain West victory. Stone and Ursua hugged after the game.

At the end of the 2022 season, Stone entered the NCAA transfer portal, believing it “was time to move on.”

His first call came from the UH coaching staff. “It was Coach JU, which made it pretty funny,” Stone said.

Ursua said: “The second he jumped (in the portal), it was an absolute no-brainer (to offer a scholarship). You’re talking about an all-conference guy. This kid is a baller.”

Stone, who enjoyed that trip for the game and playing on the UH campus, made an oral commitment to the Rainbow Warriors. He signed a scholarship agreement on Dec. 19, then enrolled at UH in January.

“We might have lost that night,” Ursua said of the game against the Cowboys, “but we won because he’s here. We walked away with one of the best corners in the conference.”

This week, Stone is preparing for a homecoming when the Rainbow Warriors travel to Laramie for Saturday’s game against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium.

“There’s definitely some excitement in the air,” said Stone, who has remained in contact with several former Wyoming teammates. “We all wish the best for each other.”

Stone downplayed the reunion, saying the game’s significance is “another chance to show our skill sets and how far we’ve come together this late in the year.”

The Warriors have won two in a row to improve to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West. There is a possibility they could earn a Hawaii Bowl invitation, even with a sub-.500 record, if they win their remaining regular-season games against Wyoming and Colorado State. The Cowboys (6-4 and 3-3) are 6-0 at home.

Stone acknowledged Laramie’s 7,165-foot elevation can have a breathtaking effect. “The hardest thing was the acclimation coming in as a freshman, doing workouts and stuff,” Stone recalled. “The first day of workouts (in the thin air) was the hardest day. I almost passed out because of the air.”

But Stone adjusted, as he had to several obstacles. He was admittedly uneasy about heights and traveling on an airplane. “Which is a crazy thing because I’m flying six hours every other week (for UH road games),” Stone said. “You definitely get used to it. But the start of it was pretty nerve-racking.”

He also has overcome ailments to start at corner and nickel, as well as return kicks, for the Warriors this season. The coaches note Stone’s speed — 4.38 seconds over 40 yards; prorated 22.5 mph in the flying 10 — has matched his coverage skills. He has not allowed a touchdown catch in 24 targets this season.

Stone has the option of returning as a fifth-year player in 2024 or applying for the NFL Draft.

“I’m just kind of being where my feet are right now,” Stone said. “Just going week by week with the team, enjoying every moment. That’s something we’ll think about down the road.”