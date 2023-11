Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A beautiful 55-foot Cook Pine tree is destined for Honolulu Hale (“City crews harvest and transport 55-foot tree for Honolulu City Lights,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 13).

Past trees have been covered with a net attached with huge decorations that all but hide the tree itself. What a shame to cover up such a tree. It might as well be artificial.

Like the New York City Christmas trees, let’s hope this year our city will use lots of lights and few decorations to show off the beauty of this tree.

Jan Nilsson

Waikiki

