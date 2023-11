Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two elderly people in a marked crosswalk died because there was no crosswalk technology (“2 adults become Oahu’s latest pedestrian fatalities,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 14).

I have called the state Department of Transportation (DOT) over two years, trying to get through to DOT Director Ed Sniffen. I have sent emails to the governor telling him about the technology that could have saved the two people walking in the crosswalk.

Sniffen seems to like the humps and bumps that he is putting on the highways that do nothing to protect people in crosswalks. Kailua Town has a crosswalk with this technolgy and it works great. I have experienced this as a driver: Yellow lights start flashing and you know there is a person in the crosswalk.

Even though I am a retired educator and enjoying my retirement, I would be willing to take over Sniffen’s position to get the technology at schools and dangerous intersections.

Sniffen seems too young and too inexperienced to understand that the streets need crosswalk technology.

Paul Nash

Kaneohe

