Kudos to the good folks at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on the significant expansion to the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Dental Clinic. Tuesday’s grand-opening ceremony revealed a doubling of the clinic’s square footage — an enhanced facility that will allow a 25%-35% increase in patient capacity.

Access to dental care is an important part of health care, so it’s good to see this expansion to meet the growing demands in Waianae.