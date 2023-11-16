comscore Editorial: Legislature faces tough fire issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Legislature faces tough fire issues

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A memorial of crosses on the Lahaina Bypass Road dedicated to those who died in the Lahaina wildfires of Aug. 8 was recently adorned with lei and solar charged garden lights.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Legislature will need to make the Maui fires a top priority next session, which begins in January. Read more

