comscore Kokua Line: What if Narcan wasn’t needed after all? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What if Narcan wasn’t needed after all?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Question: I have a question about Narcan nasal spray. What happens if you give it to someone who doesn’t need it? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: How do I avoid package scam?

Scroll Up