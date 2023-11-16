Kokua Line: What if Narcan wasn’t needed after all?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I have a question about Narcan nasal spray. What happens if you give it to someone who doesn’t need it? For example, if passing out from drinking too much alcohol is mistaken for a narcotic collapse and the person is given Narcan by mistake?

Answer: Narcan is a brand of naloxone, a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose and which shouldn’t harm someone who doesn’t have opioids in their system, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan in March. “If someone is having a medical emergency other than an opioid overdose — such as a diabetic coma or cardiac arrest — giving them naloxone will generally not have any effect or cause them additional harm. Naloxone can be administered to people of all ages, so it can also be used for suspected overdose in infants, children, and the elderly,” the FDA says on its website.

Don’t hesitate to administer naloxone in an emergency, but also call 911 right away, the FDA says. If the Narcan works, its effect is temporary. And if the Narcan doesn’t work, other urgent medical attention is needed.

As for recognizing an opioid overdose, the FDA says signs may include: unconsciousness or unresponsiveness (the person doesn’t wake up when shaken or called); shallow breathing; limpness; blue lips, gums or fingertips; and a slow or irregular heartbeat or pulse.

Opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.

Some opioids are prescribed, while others are illicit. To reduce the risk of death from opioid overdose, the FDA recommends that the following types of people carry naloxone: those prescribed opioid pain relievers; those prescribed medicine to treat opioid use disorder; those at increased risk of opioid overdose, such as people who also use alcohol or other drugs such as benzodiazepines; and caregivers of people in all the previous categories.

Note: Narcan does not reverse the effects of non-­opioids mixed with opioids, such as the horse tranqui­lizer xylazine, which is mixed with fentanyl as an illicit drug.

Q: My daughter received a message supposedly from Sam’s Club about recalled dog food and we want to know if it’s valid.

A: Yes, Mid America Pet Food last week expanded its recall of certain dog and cat food potentially contaminated with salmonella, which could sicken pets that eat the food and humans who handle it. Two varieties of Member’s Mark 30-pound bag dog food with best-by dates of Oct. 31, 2024, are included in the recall, “Beef & Brown Rice Recipe” and “Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe.” Member’s Mark is a Sam’s Club store brand, sold nationwide. Sam’s Club notified customers known to have bought this dog food, telling them to throw it away and how to seek a refund.

The Food and Drug Branch of Hawaii’s Department of Health issued a news release last week saying that the pet food had been distributed to several Hawaii retailers before it was recalled, including Sam’s Club, Tractor Supply Co., and Del’s Feed and Farm Supply. Besides the two Member’s Mark varieties, numerous varieties by Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food and Eagle Mountain Pet Food were recalled. For Mid America’s full announcement and a list of the recalled products go to 808ne.ws/46t7KQx.

Mid America Pet Food told retailers and distributors to pull all the recalled pet food from shelves and inventories and destroy it. Consumers who had already purchased it should throw it away in a manner that prevents children, pets and wildlife from accessing it. Consumers should clean and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers; wash their hands after disposing of the recalled pet food; and clean any utensils and surfaces that came in contact with the product. Consumers unable to review the announcement online can call Mid America at 1-888-428-7544 for more information.

As of Nov. 9, one of seven people known to have been sickened in this outbreak lives in Hawaii, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mahalo shout-out to Hono­lulu Parks and Recreation for repair of all the drinking fountains at Ala Moana Park! Many of the fountains had been inoperative for several weeks. Hopefully now security will be able to monitor/control the ever-present public property vandals and maintain water access throughout “the people’s park.” — David L.

