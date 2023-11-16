comscore Montage Kapalua Bay luxury hotel acquired in property deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Montage Kapalua Bay luxury hotel acquired in property deal

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

One industry expert said the new investment shows a level of optimism that Maui tourism will rebound from the economic downturn since the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
Climate change report highlights health impacts, Hawaii’s wildfire risks

Scroll Up