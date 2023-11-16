Oahu Coast Guard crew wraps up Vanuatu relief mission
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Lola through the South Pacific island chain, the U.S. Coast Guard deployed to assist the island nation of Vanuatu. The mission’s objectives included conducting post-storm overflights, assessing the condition of ports and critical infrastructure, and providing relief supplies.