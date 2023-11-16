comscore Oahu Coast Guard crew wraps up Vanuatu relief mission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu Coast Guard crew wraps up Vanuatu relief mission

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Lola through the South Pacific island chain, the U.S. Coast Guard deployed to assist the island nation of Vanuatu. The mission’s objectives included conducting post-storm overflights, assessing the condition of ports and critical infrastructure, and providing relief supplies.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point crew has returned home to Oahu after responding to the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Lola in the island nation of Vanuatu. Read more

