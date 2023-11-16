Hawaii DT Evaimalo proves he can hold up on the inside despite size
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:41 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo soars to try to deflect a pass by quarterback Brayden Schager during a football scrimmage on July 29.
