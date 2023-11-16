comscore State football previews: No. 2 Kahuku will re-focus; No. 3 Punahou getting healthy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State football previews: No. 2 Kahuku will re-focus; No. 3 Punahou getting healthy

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM /AUG. 26 Punahou running back Ala‘i Williams brings power and speed to the Buffanblu ground game.

Nothing, though, teaches like pain. Nearly two weeks have passed since the aura of invincibility was dismantled, when Mililani stunned Kahuku, 28-21, to take the OIA Open Division championship. Read more

