Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 16, 2023 Today Updated 10:07 p.m. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Niagara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym. College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, Idaho vs. Cal State Fullerton, noon; San Francisco vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. FOOTBALL First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships: semifinals, Campbell vs. Mililani, 4 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at McCabe gym. SOCCER ILH Boys Junior Varsity Punahou (B) 6, Pac-Five 0 'Iolani 7, Mid-Pacific 1 Kamehameha (B) 1, Kamehameha (W) 0 Girls Junior Varsity Punahou (B) 3, Pac-Five 1 Kamehameha (B) 6, Le Jardin 0 'Iolani 2, Kamehameha (W) 0 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Chun Cha Park, Waipahu Sept. 25 Coral Creek Golf Course 6 115 6-iron Gary Iwai, Pearl City Nov. 5 Ted Makalena Golf Course 11 150 6-iron Susan Kim, Honolulu Nov. 9 Hawaii Prince Golf Club A5 137 7-iron Kimo Kilmer, Honolulu Nov. 10 Oahu Country Club 16 135 5-iron Hideki Omori, Honolulu Nov. 11 Honolulu Country Club 4 158 6-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. SOFTBALL MAKUA ALI'I Wednesday Sportsmen 17, Yankees 15 Aikane 20, Ho'O Ikaika 5 P.H. Shipyard 15, Kupua Kane 2 Bad Company 19, Zen 7 Hawaiians 18, Sons Of Hawaii 3 Hui Ohana 20, Na Pueo 6 Action 12, Go Deep 11 Golden Eagles 15, Waipio 12 Firehouse 7, Makules 0 Islanders 24, Na Kahuna 8 Lokahi 21, Kool Katz 8 Hui Ohana 20, Sons Of Hawaii 12 Makules 7, Zen 6 Aikane 17, Kool Katz 4 Bad Company 21, Go Deep 4 Golden Eagles 10, Sportsmen 7 Lokahi 7, Na Pueo 5 Ho 'O Ikaika 17, Islanders 14 P.H. Shipyard 13, Na Kahuna 10 Action 19, Fat Katz 6 Yankees 19, Kupuna Kane 0 Firehouse 19, Waipio 15? Fat Katz 19, Ho 'O Ikaika 10 Aikane 17, Islanders 5 Hui Ohana 19, Yankees 4 Firehouse 13, Sons Of Hawaii 4 Zen 30, Na Pueo 9 Go Deep 17, Kool Katz 9 Makules 8, Sportsmen 7 Action 21, Na Kahuna 5 Bad Company 20, Kupuna Kane 3 Lokahi 13, P.H. Shipyard 12 Golden Eagles 25, Hawaiians 13