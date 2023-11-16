Scoreboard – Nov. 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Niagara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, Idaho vs. Cal State Fullerton, noon; San Francisco vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships: semifinals, Campbell vs. Mililani, 4 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at McCabe gym.

SOCCER

ILH

Boys Junior Varsity

Punahou (B) 6, Pac-Five 0

‘Iolani 7, Mid-Pacific 1

Kamehameha (B) 1, Kamehameha (W) 0

Girls Junior Varsity

Punahou (B) 3, Pac-Five 1

Kamehameha (B) 6, Le Jardin 0

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha (W) 0

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Chun Cha Park, Waipahu Sept. 25 Coral Creek Golf Course 6 115 6-iron

Gary Iwai, Pearl City Nov. 5 Ted Makalena Golf Course 11 150 6-iron

Susan Kim, Honolulu Nov. 9 Hawaii Prince Golf Club A5 137 7-iron

Kimo Kilmer, Honolulu Nov. 10 Oahu Country Club 16 135 5-iron

Hideki Omori, Honolulu Nov. 11 Honolulu Country Club 4 158 6-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALI’I

Wednesday

Sportsmen 17, Yankees 15

Aikane 20, Ho’O Ikaika 5

P.H. Shipyard 15, Kupua Kane 2

Bad Company 19, Zen 7

Hawaiians 18, Sons Of Hawaii 3

Hui Ohana 20, Na Pueo 6

Action 12, Go Deep 11

Golden Eagles 15, Waipio 12

Firehouse 7, Makules 0

Islanders 24, Na Kahuna 8

Lokahi 21, Kool Katz 8

Hui Ohana 20, Sons Of Hawaii 12

Makules 7, Zen 6

Aikane 17, Kool Katz 4

Bad Company 21, Go Deep 4

Golden Eagles 10, Sportsmen 7

Lokahi 7, Na Pueo 5

Ho ‘O Ikaika 17, Islanders 14

P.H. Shipyard 13, Na Kahuna 10

Action 19, Fat Katz 6

Yankees 19, Kupuna Kane 0

Firehouse 19, Waipio 15?

Fat Katz 19, Ho ‘O Ikaika 10

Aikane 17, Islanders 5

Hui Ohana 19, Yankees 4

Firehouse 13, Sons Of Hawaii 4

Zen 30, Na Pueo 9

Go Deep 17, Kool Katz 9

Makules 8, Sportsmen 7

Action 21, Na Kahuna 5

Bad Company 20, Kupuna Kane 3

Lokahi 13, P.H. Shipyard 12

Golden Eagles 25, Hawaiians 13