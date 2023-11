Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Your newspaper brings forth the stark realities of the world we have to live in and still remain sane. Not an easy job. Read more

Your newspaper brings forth the stark realities of the world we have to live in and still remain sane. Not an easy job.

The commentary by Trudy Rubin and accompanying map forced me to write once again and plead for peace (“One-state delusion,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15). The article and the map speak for themselves. Israel and its neighbors are a geopolitical reality that is sadly in an incessant war, an insane state. Often I wonder why.

Every situation can be resolved to a reasonable and mutually livable solution as long as we behave like sane people. We will always have discordant issues that are hard to resolve; that is normal. Peace is only achievable if we have the earnest desire, mutual respect and honestly work for often- elusive peace. We must be cognizant of nefarious vested parties who prey on our discord and benefit. This is not paranoia but a reality.

The only solution that I see is that we treat humanity as one family. Concurrently, be hyperaware of nefarious vested parties and not play in their hands like puppets. This, while making the relentless effort for a lasting peace in the ohana we live in. Peace is not a luxury but a necessity.

Birendra Huja

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter