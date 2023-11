Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We in the U.S. seem to forget that Israeli civilians of all ages were killed by maniacs who profess to represent the people of Palestine who voted them into power. Read more

I hope that people realize that in a war, innocent people are killed, no matter how careful you are. Hamas doesn’t care for its people. It uses them as human shields so that it can claim to the naive world that Israel is a barbaric bully, when the opposite is true. Please don’t fall for Hamas’ propaganda.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

