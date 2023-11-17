Letter: State should require paid time off for workers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii has the highest percentage of union workers of any state. Yet it remains one of the states that doesn’t require employers give paid time off to their employees for either sickness or vacation. Almost 90% of workers already have this benefit provided voluntarily by employers. So what is the reluctance of the state to extend it to the lowest paid 10%?

Admirably, Hawaii does require employers provide health insurance to workers, but not the paid time off to go to the doctor. Do we really want employees deciding between staying home sick or going to work and infecting co-workers and customers, to be able to pay the rent?

The Legislature has considered and rejected this policy every year for more than two decades. Cross our fingers: Maybe this will be the year?

Richard Manetta

Wilhelmina Rise

