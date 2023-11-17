comscore Letter: State should require paid time off for workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State should require paid time off for workers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii has the highest percentage of union workers of any state. Yet it remains one of the states that doesn’t require employers give paid time off to their employees for either sickness or vacation. Read more

