Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Federal charges against the alleged Waianae leader of the “Westside” gang paint a disturbing picture: regular chicken-fight derbies, illegal gambling dens, marketing methamphetamine. Edward Caspino, 46, pleaded not guilty. But also disturbing were allegations that some of the activity related to the derbies was a family affair. Caspino’s brother William, 48; their mother Lavern Joseph, 71; and Edward’s wife, Kerilyn Keliinoi-Caspino, 31, were indicted on various charges and also pleaded not guilty.

The indictments come as rising crime in West Oahu prompted a police crackdown in recent days. It’s more than the good folks on the West Side should have to bear.