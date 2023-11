Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bad behaviors by passengers aboard airplanes have increased — so the message must be loud and clear that they won't be condoned.

On Tuesday, Cayla Farris, 29, of Hawaii rightly got fined nearly $39,000 and sentenced to three years’ probation (on top of 3.6 months prison served) for interfering with an American Airlines crew on a February 2022 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. During probation, she will need to get approval before catching a commercial flight.