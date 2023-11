MADD kicks off annual campaign

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The campaign, in partnership with Par Hawaii and DTRIC Insurance, asks drivers to display a red ribbon on their vehicles as a reminder to designate a nondrinking driver before holiday celebrations begin. Read more

The annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign was formally launched Thursday ahead of the bustling holiday season between Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve — when Mothers Against Drunk Driving says almost one-third of annual traffic deaths occur nationally.

“We want to create safer roads, making sure that everybody goes home safely (while) enjoying the holidays,” MADD Hawaii advisory board chair Wanya Ogata said at the campaign event at Kakaako Waterfront Park.

“We want to make sure that it starts from every one of us, and we can all do our part by just sharing, even if we reach out to one person at a time, and by that one person, they will also spread the love and aloha to everybody.”

Members of Honolulu’s police, fire and emergency medical serv­ices, along with representatives from the Hawaii Sheriff’s Division, state Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard attended the event, with each speaking on the importance of not drinking and driving.

“Prior to attending a holiday gathering, please plan ahead. Consider using a designated driver, a rideshare program or even consider spending the night to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Maj. Stason Tanaka, HPD’s traffic division commander, said. “If you see an impaired driver on the road, please call 911 to report it. If you see someone that you know that is about to drive impaired, please help them to get home safe.”

The holiday season is “one of the most dangerous times of year on our nation’s roadways,” according to MADD’s national website, due to an increase in drivers, holiday celebrations serving alcohol and a rise in drunken driving.

“These are real people with real lives. They are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers. They are our friends and neighbors,” acting EMS chief Spencer Yamamoto said of the victims of drunken-driving crashes. “This holiday season, we urge you to think twice before drinking and driving. It’s not worth the risk. Let’s celebrate responsibly and together. We can make our roads a safer place.”

Brittany Cass, a victim of an impaired-driving crash in December 2021, also spoke at the event.

“Drinking and driving comes without restriction or boundaries that can happen to anyone, anywhere, and I never thought I would be a part of this scary statistic,” Cass said. “We absolutely have to continue to bring awareness to the life-changing repercussions of what drinking and driving can do, to the ripple effect that it has on those that we love and to those in our community.”

According to recent state data, one-third of drivers involved in fatal collisions in 2022 tested positive for alcohol or drugs. That same year, Honolulu police made over 2,500 arrests for driving under the influence.

Tanaka said law enforcement officers will conduct impaired-driving checkpoints and driver education campaigns throughout the holiday season.

“Choosing not to drive impaired will be one of the greatest gifts that you can give this holiday season,” Tanaka said.

Drivers can pick up a red ribbon to display on their vehicle at Hele gas stations, Foodland and Sack n Save, NAPA Auto Parts, Servco Auto Dealers and Zippy’s locations statewide.