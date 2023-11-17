comscore Man, 67, stabbed and burned in Manoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Man, 67, stabbed and burned in Manoa

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

A 67-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday morning when he was stabbed and burned in an older Manoa neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Illegal Oahu game rooms a hot topic at town hall meeting

Scroll Up