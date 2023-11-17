How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

SB—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

LT—54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So.

LG—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 310 Jr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—51 Maurice Ta‘ala 6-1 315 Jr.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr.

SB—86 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 Fr.

WO—88 Alex Perry 6- 195 Fr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Jr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-2 205 So.

To balance the run-and-shoot offense and create a running threat, the Warriors began incorporating more run/pass-option plays two weeks ago. Quarterback Brayden Schager now can freeze blitzers by pulling back handoffs and taking off on draws or launching play-action throws. Schager has gone 78 pass plays in a row without being intercepted. During the two-game winning streak, Schager is averaging 7.3 yards per non-sack keeper or scramble, up from 3.7 in the first nine games. “I’ve always felt I’ve been able to run somewhat, and it’s kind of been revived the past couple weeks,” Schager said. For several years, Dallas-based trainer Rob Clarke has worked on improving Schager’s speed and agility. During the offseason, some of those workouts involved night sessions at an area track. Under UH strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke, Schager’s improved lower-body strength — 450-pound back squat — has helped his speed. Schager has been clocked at 19.1 mph. The QB option “opens up a new aspect of the game for us,” Schager said. “I have to continue to do that, and open up holes for everyone else.” The RB rotation has been thinned with injuries to Tylan Hines and Derek Boyd, and Jordan Johnson and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei entering the transfer portal. Running back David Cordero has another new number (10) and a role in the offense. “It’s a dream come true,” Cordero said. “I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time.” Cordero and his two sisters were reared in Arizona by Leilehua High sweethearts. Cordero brings speed (0.92 seconds over 10 yards) and toughness. “My running back coach in high school instilled in me to always be the hammer, never the nail,” Cordero said. “I always finish the run with physical force.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 290 Sr.

Edge—6 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-1 240 Sr.

MLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 220 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 220 So.

NB—28 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 Fr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So.

S—7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro has called his best games the past two weeks — due in part to glomming information during workshops and coaching tours in the offseason, in part to a healthier and maturing roster. In the first nine games — three of which were against Power Five programs — 53.7% of opponents’ full drives ended in touchdowns or field goals. In the past two games, the Warriors have allowed scores on 21.7% of full drives. Mike linebacker Isaiah Tufaga, who sets up the D-line and relays the on-field calls, and safety Peter Manuma, whose range and instincts are comparable to former Warrior Mana Silva’s, have seized play-making and leadership roles. Three first-year Warriors — tackle Sauce Williams, end Elijah Robinson and linebacker Jalen Smith — are two-gap defenders who have clogged the running lanes and chiseled the pocket. Smith has been crowned as the Warriors’ best athlete (595-pound back squat, 38-inch vertical jump, prorated 20.6-mph speed). Several NFL scouts will attend the game to continue evaluating cornerbacks Virdel Edwards II and Cam Stone. Edwards is intriguing as a fast corner with linebacker strength. In four seasons — the first three with Wyoming — Stone has allowed one TD catch in 96 targets, and none in 24 passes this year. “When I played tag as a kid, I knew I was fast,” Stone said. “I was never ‘It.’” He has been timed at 4.38 seconds over 40 yards, and a prorated 22.5 mph.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 190 Sr.

KO/H—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

In the final four games of 2010, slotback Greg Salas returned three punts. He had fair catches on the other 23. Salas, UH’s career receiving leader, was instructed to catch every punt and not worry about a return. It was the same order given to slotback Koali Nishigaya last week. With four muffs in the first 10 games, UH looked for a sure-handed returner. Nishigaya’s fair catch on Air Force’s only punt gave UH the ball at the 24; its ensuing drive ended with Matthew Shipley’s missed 48-yard FG as time expired in the first half.

COWBOYS OFFENSE

X—9 Alex Brown 6-4 201 Jr.

SB—11 Wyatt Wieland 6-1 207 Gr.

LT—75 Frank Crum 6-7 315 Gr.

LG—78 Wes King 6-5 301 Fr.

C—77 Nofoafia Tulafono 6-2 320 Jr.

RG—70 Jack Walsh 6-3 314 So.

RT—72 Caden Barnett 6-5 310 So.

TE—81 Treyton Welch 6-3 241 Gr.

Z—5 Ayir Asante 6-0 178 Jr.

QB—6 Andrew Peasley 6-2 218 Gr.

RB—4 Harrison Waylee 5-10 200 Jr.

At North Dakota State and now Wyoming, head coach Craig Bohl earned a reputation as a cinephile who studies hours of football video and a believer in a grinding pro-set offense. He also developed two 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Josh Allen — into first-round picks. While the scheme using up to two tight ends remains, the offense is entrusted to 6-2, 218-pound QB Andrew Peasley, who considers his style as “crafty and scrambling.” Peasley, who transferred from Utah State following the 2021 season, is averaging 6.4 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. He has achieved first downs on 42% of his rushes. For all his elusiveness, Peasley has trained as a passer since fifth grade. The exception was his freshman year of high school, when he played receiver because the starting QB was a senior. With USU in 2021, he suffered a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder that decreased the oomph on his passes. He suffered another shoulder sprain against Portland State in this year’s second game, and sat out the next week against Texas. He struggled in his return against Appalachian State, but since then has connected on 61% of his passes while throwing 10 TDs against three picks. “I’m back to normal,” Peasley said. With an imposing O-line — blind-side tackle Frank Crum is their best blocker, particularly on long-stride slide steps — and play-action passes, Peasley averages a generous 3.1 seconds from snap to release. Mixing speed (10.7 seconds over 100 meters) and stubbornness (average 3.61 post-contact yards), running back Harrison Waylee’s options are a wide cone of uncertainty to defenses. His favorite is a dive in which a hole is created when center Nofoafia Tulafono and right guard Jack Walsh zone-block to the right while tight end Treyton Welch cross blocks the 3-tech to the left.

COWBOYS DEFENSE

DE—93 DeVonne Harris 6-4 230 Jr.

NT—94 Cole Godbout 6-4 290 Gr.

DT—96 Jordan Bertagnole 6-4 290 Jr.

DE—54 Sabastian Harsh 6-3 245 So.

MLB—28 Easton Gibbs 6-2 230 Jr.

WLB—43 Shae Suiaunoa 6-3 231 Jr.

NB—2 Wrook Brown 5-11 188 So.

CB—12 Tyrecus Davis 5-10 183 Jr.

FS—31 Wyett Ekeler 5-11 204 Jr.

SS—42 Isaac White 6-1 201 Jr.

CB—7 Jakorey Hawkins 5-11 187 Sr.

Last year’s conference leaders in sacks have had a noticeable dropoff. The Cowboys have 15 sacks in 10 games, 16 fewer than at this point last year. Half of the front line of the 4-2-5 is back. DeVonne “Speed Goggles” Harris has slumped from last year’s team-high eight sacks to three. Harris, who earned the nickname because of the protective glasses he wears during games, is a free spirit who reportedly wore pajamas to a workout, and moonlights during the offseason working at Jersey Mike’s Subs and dog sitting. Harris, an edge who sets up in a 3-point stance, applies pressure with a quick first step and heavy-handed moves. Before earning a scholarship, 3-tech tackle Jordan Bertagnole delivered calzones and chicken wings until 3 a.m. Bertagnole’s main job now is fighting off double blocks. It has been a successful transformation for the 6-4, 290-pound Bertagnole, who was a 200-pound receiver in high school. He weighed 230 as a Wyoming freshman when he was moved to interior tackle. Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs, who was an under-recruited prep quarterback, has developed into the defensive leader. “When (Gibbs) speaks,” head coach Craig Bohl has said, “people listen. When he addresses things, the needle moves.” Gibbs often aligns 5 yards deep, giving him a panoramic view to drop into coverage, fit a running lane, or blitz into the backfield. He averages 9.0 tackles per game.

COWBOYS SPECIALISTS

PK/KO—46 John Hoyland 5-10 196 Jr.

P/H—39 Clayton Stewart 6-1 215 Gr.

LS—52 Carson York 6-1 201 So.

KR—11 Wyatt Wieland 6-1 207 Gr.

PR—19 Caleb Cooley 5-7 173 Jr.

As a high school senior, kicker John Hoyland received offers from Western Colorado, South Dakota Mines and Augustana. He chose “none of the above,” instead opting to join Wyoming as a walk-on. As a freshman in 2020, he replaced Luke Glassock, who suffered an injury days ahead of the season opener. Hoyland made 13 of 14 FG attempts that year, and has not ceded the point-scoring kicker’s job since. This year, he is 10-for-16, but four misses have been from 52-plus yards. He has connected from 56 yards twice this year.

