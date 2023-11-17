comscore How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley is third in the Mountain West in touchdowns reponsible for with 20, behind only Hawaii Brayden Schager (26) and Mikey Keene of Fresno State (21).

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley is third in the Mountain West in touchdowns reponsible for with 20, behind only Hawaii Brayden Schager (26) and Mikey Keene of Fresno State (21).

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Koali Nishigaya has not returned a punt since 2021, preferring to call for fair catches. The Rainbow Warriors are 85th in the FBS in punt return average, and Wyoming is 124th. The Cowboys are 84th in punt coverage to UH’s 90th.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii’s Koali Nishigaya has not returned a punt since 2021, preferring to call for fair catches. The Rainbow Warriors are 85th in the FBS in punt return average, and Wyoming is 124th. The Cowboys are 84th in punt coverage to UH’s 90th.

To balance the run-and-shoot offense and create a running threat, the Warriors began incorporating more run/pass-option plays two weeks ago. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 16, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2023

Scroll Up