Scoreboard – Nov. 17, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, Idaho vs. Cal State Fullerton, noon; San Francisco vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships: semifinals, Campbell vs. Mililani, 4 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at McCabe gym.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: North Shore Showcase, Saint Louis vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at Cannon Activities Center.

College women: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships: semifinals, Farrington at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Kapaa at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II State Championships: semifinals, Roosevelt vs. Waimea, 1 p.m. at Hanapepe Stadium; Pac-Five at Kamehameha-Maui, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, TIME TBD at Fairmont Orchid Hawaii Tennis Courts.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. P

acWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.