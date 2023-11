Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I believe that tourism should be allowed on Maui, but with a few adjustments.

Maui needs money to support its needs but it doesn’t mean much if tourists are being disrespectful. I really enjoyed this article (“Loss of Lahaina may reshape tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11), because it talked about some tourists volunteering, something normally left out of media coverage that I have seen.

Yes, there are some downsides to tourism on Maui right now, but if tourists are trying to help by volunteering and not disrupting, then it is really good help for people who need an extra hand.

I think tourists should be able to be on Maui, but not on the West Side. Visiting the West Side could really take away necessities for families in need that have no place to stay.

Christiana Haro

Kapiolani

