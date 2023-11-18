comscore Letter: Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue

To defray the daily operating cost of the Skyline rail system, we can renovate it into a gambling casino by installing the confiscated game room machines, convert one car into a bar and one car into a restroom. Read more

