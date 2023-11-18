Letter: Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To defray the daily operating cost of the Skyline rail system, we can renovate it into a gambling casino by installing the confiscated game room machines, convert one car into a bar and one car into a restroom. Read more

I believe this would increase the ridership fivefold to 15,000 a day and would shutter all of the illegal game rooms.

HOLO cards are in place and could be used for the transactions.

We have plenty of people who would want to play those games. It’s time to make some lemonade out of this lemon!

Michael Turina

Waialae-Kahala

