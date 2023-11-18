comscore Agriculture Department to move forward with public hearings on invasive-species rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Agriculture Department to move forward with public hearings on invasive-species rules

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle grubs found in Waikoloa.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle grubs found in Waikoloa.

The new draft of what is known as Chapter 4-72 had been included on an agenda for discussion by the department’s Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals for recommendation to the Board of Agriculture. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: The top 12 most fondly remembered Oahu restaurants

Scroll Up