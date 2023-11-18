comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ first all-female, all-Native Hawaiian crew takes flight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines’ first all-female, all-Native Hawaiian crew takes flight

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Airlines’ all-female crew includes Captain Kimberly Anderson, left, and First Officer Mahina Ma conduct a preflight check in the cockpit.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Flashing shakas from the cockpit of a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 are International Relief Officer Alyssa Kehaulani Jay, left, First Officer Mahina Ma and Captain Kimberly Anderson.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Airlines’ all-female crew includes Captain Kimberly Anderson, left, First Officer Mahina Ma and International Relief Officer Alyssa Kehaulani Jay.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, in 2022 it had the highest number of female pilots among all major U.S. airlines, with over 9.5% of its pilots being female, compared with a global industry average of 5.8%. Read more

