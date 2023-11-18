Honolulu Fire Department helicopters aging amid wildfire concerns
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 5
A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter loads water to help fight the Mililani Mauka fire.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree