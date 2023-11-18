comscore Honolulu Fire Department helicopters aging amid wildfire concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Fire Department helicopters aging amid wildfire concerns

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 5 A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter loads water to help fight the Mililani Mauka fire.

In the wake of the Maui wildfire disaster and as a statewide drought continues unabated, the threat of wildfires is top of mind for many in Hawaii. Read more

