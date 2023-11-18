Philippine President Marcos to meet with Hawaii military officials
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
POOL VIA AP
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press statement with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Malacanang palace in Manila on Sept. 8.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1986
Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos serenade supporters at the Blaisdell Arena on May 11, 1986.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree