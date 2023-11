Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team ended its regular season on Friday with a sweep over Hawaii Hilo at McCabe Gym.

In her final home match, Greta Corti had 13 kills to lead the 14th-ranked Silverswords (29-3, 17-3 PacWest) to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 win. Senior libero Hula Cristostomo had 19 digs. The Vulcans dropped to 12-15, and 9-10 in the PacWest.

The Silverswords will wait to see if they will remain the No. 1 seed in the West Region on Monday’s NCAA Selection Show. It will be available on NCAA.com at 2:30 p.m.