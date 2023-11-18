comscore Wahine basketball team puts clamps on Dons for first win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Wahine basketball team puts clamps on Dons for first win

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Lily Wahinekapu drove the ball against San Francisco’s Jasmine Gayles.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Lily Wahinekapu drove the ball against San Francisco’s Jasmine Gayles.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine post player Brooklyn Rewers went to the hoop against San Francisco’s Jasmine Gayles during Hawaii’s home opener Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Rewers finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine post player Brooklyn Rewers went to the hoop against San Francisco’s Jasmine Gayles during Hawaii’s home opener Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Rewers finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got defensive over its 0-2 start. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 17, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 18, 2023

Scroll Up