Column: Site peace, well-being hub in Lahaina

For decades, there have been repeated murmurings in the peacemaking community to establish Hawaii as “The Geneva of the Pacific.” Hawaii nei’s physical and natural environment — climate, host kanaka maoli, diverse population, talented and creative peacemaking and peace building community, academic talent, and tourist industry infrastructure make it an ideal location to bring the world’s conflicted and divided nations together.

Years ago, a somewhat different variant of this idea was propelled by state Sen. Jackie Young, then Senate vice president, and other peace advocates, who sought to have a living, working kanaka village built on top of the Hawaii Convention Center. The center would host a peaceful place to help settle the world’s differences. Unfortunately, Young’s resolution failed; Hawaii legislators were not ready then for such an innovative idea.

In ancient Chinese philosophy, opportunities often arise from crisis. As tragic and unsettling as the overwhelming destruction of Lahaina is, new life and creativity could spring from its ashes as Hawaii’s World Center for Peace and Well-being.

Lahaina can create a first-class infrastructure to accommodate the 21st century need to resolve conflict through a living and working kanaka themed village surrounded by a community full of Lahaina’s creativity and spirit. Where participants would be supported by indigenous and professional peacemakers, as well as the Lahaina community. Where its residents could be employed and remain in Lahaina utilizing their many skills.

The center would invite and be available to those in conflict, whether nations, ethnic groups, corporations, political parties or individuals to first slow down and chill out and absorb Maui’s natural and human wonders. Participants’ conflictual needs would be supported by creative artists, translators, cultural experts, entertainers, historians, scientists, social science and other neutral expertise.

Participants would be encouraged to bring their families, family photos and musical talents to connect to their common humanity and participate in sports, agricultural and cultural events. For long-standing disputes, they could stay for extended periods and really focus on solutions without the burdens of their everyday jobs and daily responsibilities.

Participants would be financially supported by governments, wealthy donors, international and nonprofit resources. With the avalanche of conflict in America and worldwide, we need a 21st-century model that incorporates the use of internet tools, and, most importantly, a new interdisciplinary, human-resource-rich, approach to assisting the conflicted among us. Lahaina could be the place where this peace vision first unfolds.

The most ideal place to discuss the viability for implementing this idea would be at the Maui County level with full transparency for and participation by the Lahaina and greater Maui community. Developing a vision that would incorporate the daily living needs of Lahaina residents and protecting the aina from overdevelopment — with establishing Hawaii nei as a World Center for Peace and Well-Being, and Lahaina as its touchstone, would not be an easy task.

However, Hawaii has the necessary human and environmental resources. The kanaka will play a primary role in determining their own level of participation as hosts and facilitators. The tourist and building industries must be essential partners in developing the Center. The state and Maui County can redirect and/or find necessary financial resources to make Lahaina as whole as possible — with a new vision and purpose.

The vision barely outlined here opens up a new avenue for tourism development that the world so badly needs — a location on the planet that offers an ideal space to find peace and well-being within and peace with another. What greater purpose could Hawaii serve than helping to create essential elements that are missing from international and personal interaction: human connection, trust and safe communication?

Tom DiGrazia is director of the Mediation Center-Windward Oahu.