comscore Column: Wildfire air pollution poses health risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Wildfire air pollution poses health risk

  • By Sumeet Saksena, Jim Zhang and Marilyn Black
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Sumeet Saksena, Jim Zhang, Marilyn Black

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Sumeet Saksena, Jim Zhang, Marilyn Black

Despite earlier studies highlighting Hawaii’s wildfire risks and previous close calls with wind-driven fires in West Maui, the severity of the tragic Lahaina blaze came as a shock to virtually everyone. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Aloha nō kahi keiki ‘ike ‘ole i ke ‘ai’

Scroll Up