The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ (DLNR) obligation to the public is to “enhance, protect, conserve and manage Hawaii’s unique and limited natural, cultural and historic resources held in public trust for current and future generations.”

These words must guide DLNR in addressing the Ala Wai Boat Harbor and watersports parking facility.

Drawing in locals and visitors from all walks of life from around the world, this “throwback mixing bowl” enables all to share vibrant aloha for the ocean. It is a unique and valued public asset. It should be forever enhanced and conserved by DLNR, while unfettered public access is protected and managed.

This unique Hawaii public resource draws people from everywhere to Waikiki, renewing friendships with surfers and paddlers, extending relationships, practicing friendly aloha — and certainly helping our economy. DLNR’s own employees working the site will verify the aloha and comradery ever present, establishing the site’s unique position in our land.

Let’s up the game of enhancing, protecting, conserving and managing the facility.

Ted Ralston

Waimanalo

