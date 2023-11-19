comscore Letter: We must minimize global warming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: We must minimize global warming

  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

No one knows exactly how climate change will affect our state. However, one doesn’t need to be a climate researcher to know the Earth is warming, that droughts are becoming more commonplace, and that life on land and in the water is under duress. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Aloha nō kahi keiki ‘ike ‘ole i ke ‘ai’

Scroll Up