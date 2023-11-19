Letter: We must minimize global warming

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No one knows exactly how climate change will affect our state. However, one doesn't need to be a climate researcher to know the Earth is warming, that droughts are becoming more commonplace, and that life on land and in the water is under duress.

It should be obvious to anyone who has observed these changes that Hawaii will not go unscathed as our shorelines recede, and we become even more dependent on other areas to supply the resources we need.

At least that is what the most reputable climate scientists and demographers are telling us.

Many social media pundits disagree with these findings, and claim that human activity has nothing to do with climate change and human intervention cannot alter its course.

If humanity does nothing to try to minimize the negative consequences of climate change, however, will future generations ever forgive us?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

