Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 27

6:40 p.m. today

Jung Mong-ju finds Jung Do-jun’s secret cave. Jung Do-jun tells Jung Mong-ju of his secret plan, but Jung Mong-ju tells him treason is out of the question.

Episode 28

7:50 p.m. today

When Bang-ji tells Boon-yi he wants to find their kidnapped mother, Boon-yi tells him their mother was not kidnapped but left on her own. Bang-ji runs into Gil Seon-mi while looking for his mother.

“Escape of the Seven”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Back on Jeju Island, the seven escapees each receive ominous messages. Matthew Lee, the chairman of TikiTaka, introduces himself to the escapees and offers his services to the investigation.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Mo Ne’s reputation as a singer/songwriter is manufactured. Mo Ne has been paying her manager, Ji Ah, for her songs, but Ji Ah has debut aspirations of her own. Mo Ne and Ji Ah threaten to expose each other’s secrets.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 117-118

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su is hospitalized. Sook-jung tends to him and he tells her he might have loved her after all. Young-shin is surprised to find Kyung-su waiting to see her in her wedding dress.

Episodes 119-120

(Finale)

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin thanks Kyung-su for loving her. Kyung-su tells her he loved her too. Jung-hoon and Young-shin’s wedding takes place.

“Way to the Airport”

Episode 1

7:50 p.m. Friday

Choi Sua is a veteran flight attendant with 12 years of experience. Balancing her duties at her job and being a mother is not an easy task. At her husband’s urging, Sua ends up sending her daughter to Malaysia. She struggles to come to terms with the decision and suffers in agony. She then meets her daughter’s roommate’s father, Dou.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Sua brought her daughter Hyoeun back, but she’s faced with her husband’s disapproval and stress from her job. Even while in her stressful situation, she can’t stop worrying about Dou who lost his daughter. Dou goes in search of his daughter’s remains and runs into Sua on the flight back.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.