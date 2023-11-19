Blood bank to donate to Maui relief fund

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Blood Bank of Hawaii will make a monetary donation to support those affected by the Maui fires for every blood, platelets and plasma donation this holiday season, the organization announced last week.

Operating in partnership with the Hawaii Community Foundation, the “Blood Strong. Maui Strong” statewide campaign runs through Dec. 31. Funds will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to “support the people and places affected by the Maui fires,” according to a news release. The campaign also supports Blood Bank of Hawaii’s goal of combating the seasonal dip in blood donations the organization typically sees in the winter months.

“Partnering with Blood Bank of Hawaii is a win-win for our community,” Micah Kane, Hawaii Community Foundation CEO and president, said in the release. “We can ensure an adequate blood supply this holiday season and raise funds for the Maui recovery effort.”

The campaign hopes to round up approximately 6,000 blood, plasma or platelet donations from now through Dec. 31 to supplement the 15% to 20% decrease in donations during the winter months, and ensure an adequate supply for the state throughout the holiday season. Blood Bank of Hawaii usually needs approximately 150 to 200 donors daily to maintain the state’s blood supply.

“We are so appreciative of our donors who give back to our community in a very impactful and immediate way,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO and president. “Now your blood donation this winter will also positively impact recovery efforts on Maui.”

Blood Bank of Hawaii will announce the number of donations and total monetary contribution to the Maui Strong Fund at the end of the campaign.

Donors on Oahu can make an appointment at one of five locations: Young Street Donor Center, Dillingham Donor Center or bloodmobiles at Kapolei Commons, Waikele Center and Windward Mall.