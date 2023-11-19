Lahainaluna’s annual meeting scheduled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lahainaluna High School Foundation’s annual general membership meeting has been set for Dec. 13.

The meeting is open to all Lahainaluna alumni, parents and interested parties, and begins at 5 p.m. in the Samuel Kamakau Library on campus. A quarterly board of directors meeting will follow.

Due to the circumstances as a result of the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire, the board has opted to not hold a Legends of Lahaina­luna awards dinner for 2023 with hopes that it will return next year.

Donations are still being accepted for the school’s wildfire relief fund through its website, lahainaluna highschoolfoundation.org, designating wildfire relief fund in the general comments of the online form. Donations will still be accepted to assist with the needs of the faculty and students.

Checks can also be mailed to LHS Foundation, P.O. Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761. They should be payable to LHS Foundation with the memo: “Wildfire Relief Fund.”

Donations can be directed for greatest needs or specific areas such as senior class or junior prom.

The volunteer board also announced that anyone interested in serving as a director should submit a resume to Executive Director Art Fillazar. There is also an opening for a board secretary.

For more information, e-mail Fillazar at lhsf08@ yahoo.com, or call 808-661-5332.