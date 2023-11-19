Protesters show up for Marcos visit to Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy protested outside the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday where Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was scheduled to make an appearance at a dinner.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A small group gathered Saturday in front of the Hawai‘i Convention Center to protest Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
POOL VIA AP
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint news conference with East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 10.