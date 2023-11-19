comscore Protesters show up for Marcos visit to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Protesters show up for Marcos visit to Hawaii

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy protested outside the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday where Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was scheduled to make an appearance at a dinner.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy protested outside the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday where Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was scheduled to make an appearance at a dinner.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A small group gathered Saturday in front of the Hawai‘i Convention Center to protest Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A small group gathered Saturday in front of the Hawai‘i Convention Center to protest Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

  • POOL VIA AP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint news conference with East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 10.

    POOL VIA AP

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint news conference with East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 10.

Marcos’ arrival in Honolulu marked his return from the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in San Francisco. Gov. Josh Green was expected to greet Marcos upon his arrival in Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Fire Department helicopters aging amid wildfire concerns
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

Scroll Up