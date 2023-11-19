Regenerative tourism seen as key to future of Hawaii’s visitor economy
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:58 a.m.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Sissy Lake-Farm, executive director of the Maui Historical Society and Bailey House Museum greeted a guest during a stop at the museum.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Luana Kawa‘a, center, delivered a Hawaiian chant last week during a tour stop at Haleki‘i-Pihana Heiau. Tours like this one, hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, are aimed at providing work for community experts, musicians, hula dancers and other artisans paired with opportunities to highlight local small businesses.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamalei Kawa‘a performed “Paukukalo” during a tour stop at Haleki‘i-Pihana Heiau last week. Kawa‘a and his family shared their love for their Hawaiian culture and home in the coastal neighborhood of Paukukalo in Wailuku.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Cierra Kawa‘a performed hula last week during a tour of the Haleki‘i-Pihana Heiau on Maui hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahu Laki P. Ka‘ahumanu sounded a conch welcoming guests on the tour.