Regenerative tourism seen as key to future of Hawaii's visitor economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Regenerative tourism seen as key to future of Hawaii’s visitor economy

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Sissy Lake-Farm, executive director of the Maui Historical Society and Bailey House Museum greeted a guest during a stop at the museum.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Luana Kawa‘a, center, delivered a Hawaiian chant last week during a tour stop at Haleki‘i-­Pihana Heiau. Tours like this one, hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, are aimed at providing work for community experts, musicians, hula dancers and other artisans paired with opportunities to highlight local small businesses.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamalei Kawa‘a performed “Paukukalo” during a tour stop at Haleki‘i-Pihana Heiau last week. Kawa‘a and his family shared their love for their Hawaiian culture and home in the coastal neighborhood of Paukukalo in Wailuku.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cierra Kawa‘a performed hula last week during a tour of the Haleki‘i-­Pihana Heiau on Maui hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahu Laki P. Ka‘ahumanu sounded a conch welcoming guests on the tour.

The Haleki‘i-Pihana Heiau was the first stop on a tour of historical and cultural sites on Maui during the 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention in a showcase of what regenerative tourism looks and feels like from a Native Hawaiian perspective. Read more

