comscore David Shapiro: Top newspaper shows life but woes for local dailies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Top newspaper shows life but woes for local dailies

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Front Street is seen with charred remains of houses and vehicles nearly three months after the Maui wildfires on Nov. 6.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Front Street is seen with charred remains of houses and vehicles nearly three months after the Maui wildfires on Nov. 6.

Amid the gloominess about the health of the newspaper industry, I’m occasionally heartened by signs of hope. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Fire Department helicopters aging amid wildfire concerns
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

Scroll Up