Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz hit a 35-yard field goal and the Menehune outlasted the Rough Riders to advance to the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Championship game for the chance to defend their title.

Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal for the only points of the first quarter, before Roosevelt tied it up with a 28-yard field goal from Journey DePeralta. Just before the end of the first half, Ioane Kamanao found Keawe Davis on a 33-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left, giving the Rough Riders a 10-3 lead at the break.

Waimea tied the game in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Keona Tam. Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz then broke the tie in the fourth quarter with 10:36 left in the game for the winning points.

The game featured two completely opposite offensive approaches. Roosevelt (9-4) accumulated all 262 yards of its total offense through the air, while Waimea (3-5) had all 237 of its yards on the ground. Wesley Santiago led the Menehune with 90 yards rushing, while Kameron Apilado ran for 73. Kamanao threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for the Rough Riders.

Waimea will take on Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday at Mililani for the championship. This will be the seventh straight matchup of neighbor island teams for the D-II title.

Kamehameha-Maui 31, Pac-Five 10

Makana Kamaka-Brayce threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Warriors past the Wolfpack into the HHSAA Division II Championship game.

Kamehameha-Maui (7-1) drew first blood on a 3-yard run by Kaonohi Casco in the first quarter. After Evan Derauf got Pac-Five on the board with a 33-yard field goal, Kamaka-Brayce then threw all three of his touchdowns in the second quarter, finding Shane Ueki for 9 yards, Kaikea Hueu for 8 yards and Dylan Schnitzer for 34 yards to give the Warriors a 28-3 lead at intermission.

Kayden Yap added to the lead in the third quarter with a 20-yard field goal. The Wolfpack finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Elijah Connell-Chavez ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run.

Schnitzer led the Warriors with 78 receiving yards, while Ueki led the team with 90 yards rushing as Kamehameha-Maui accumulated 462 yards of total offense. Connell-Chavez finished with 110 rushing yards, accounting for nearly all of Pac-Five’s 161 yards of total offense.

WAIMEA 13, ROOSEVELT 10

At Hanapepe Stadium

Roosevelt (9-4) 0 10 0 0 — 10

Waimea (3-5) 3 0 7 3 — 13

WAIM—FG Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz 26

ROOS—FG Journey DePeralta 28

ROOS—Keawe Davis 33 pass from Ioane Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

WAIM—Keona Tam 1 run (Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz kick)

WAIM—FG Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz 35

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 6-5, Drayzon Kaneshiro-Damingo 2-3, Taimane Souza-Fautanu 2-3, Zion Kalauawa-Haupu 1-1, Team 2-(minus 35). Waimea: Wesley Santiago 19-90, Kameron Apilado 11-73, Kaili Arakaki 11-40, Xailen Niheu-Kamaka 6-21, Kyka Linoz 3-6, Nohili Ragragola 1-5, Tam 2-4, Team 3-(minus 2).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 23-34-0-285. Waimea: Apilado 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Davis 6-104, Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 7-74, Souza-Fautanu 5-64, Dayten Tilton 3-35, Wiliama Aarona 1-9, Keaka Laringa-Cleaver 1-(minus 1). Waimea: none.

KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI 31, PAC-FIVE 10

At Kana’iaupuni Stadium

Pac-Five (5-3) 3 0 0 7 — 10

KS-Maui (7-1) 7 21 3 0 — 31

KSM—Kaonohi Casco 3 run (Kayden Yap kick)

P5—FG Evan Derauf 33

KSM—Shane Ueki 9 pass from Makana Kamaka-Brayce (Yap kick)

KSM—Kaikea Hueu 8 pass from Kamaka-Brayce (Yap kick)

KSM—Dylan Schnitzer 34 pass from Kamaka-Brayce (Yap kick)

KSM—FG Yap 20

P5—Elijah Connell-Chavez 61 run (Derauf kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Connell-Chavez 10-110, Sean Fujimoto 1-1, Seth Miller 6-(minus 2). KS-Maui: Hueu 15-90, Zedekiah Campbell 7-72, Kamaka-Brayce 7-20, Dane Nakagawa 1-4, Casco 1-3, Kolten Waikiki-Caldeira 1-(minus 2), Team 3-(minus 12).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Colten Amai-Nakagawa 6-21-1-52. KS-Maui: Kamaka-Brayce 17-33-0-256, Waikiki-Caldeira 1-1-0-1.