Waipahu gets another shot at title after beating Farrington

Championship football teams find a way to win. The Waipahu Marauders will have a chance to prove that they are a championship football team after they “won ugly” over Farrington 21-20 in Saturday night’s First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championship Division I semifinals.

“It was an ugly win, but we got it done,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said.

Waipahu will take on Konawaena in the Division I title game. Konawaena beat the Marauders 38-28 in the state title game last year.

“We’ve been waiting for revenge for a year,” Carvalho said. “That’s what these guys had in mind, we wanted to make sure we got to the (championship) game, now we just have to take care of business.”

Marauders quarterback Elijah Mendoza completed 23 of 38 passes for 315 yards. Mendoza threw two touchdown passes, but also threw three interceptions.

“He won us two OIA championships. He’s a great kid, he really puts the team on his shoulders,” Carvalho said about Mendoza. “He had a difficult time tonight against some different coverages, but he was able to bounce back. He was able to continue being a leader.”

Mendoza, who’s only a sophomore but already had state tournament experience as a freshman last year, was aided by a pair of 100-yard receivers. Eric Stephens caught 13 passes for 144 yards and a score, while Tai Aipia-Barrett caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s tremendous,” Carvalho said about the impact the receivers had on the young quarterback. “(Mendoza) was told when he took over the reins as quarterback, you’ve got a Corvette, all you gotta do is not crash it. You got the weapons all around you, all you gotta do is make sure to take care of the offense. I think he’s done a tremendous job with that.”

The Governors seized the early momentum when Leka Lilly picked off Mendoza on the opening drive of the game. The Governors scored just four plays later. Sitani Mikaele broke through the line of scrimmage and took off for a 32-yard touchdown run for the game’s first touchdown. The extra point was blocked and the Governors led 6-0 after the 42-yard drive.

The Marauders tied it up on the following drive. Penalties gave Waipahu excellent starting field position at midfield, and Mendoza improved on it with a 31-yard completion to Stephens. Three plays later, Faafetai Failauga scored from a yard out. A blocked extra point kept the game tied at 6-6.

Waipahu took their first lead of the game on their next offensive play. Aipia-Barrett caught a pass from Mendoza and sprinted for a 90-yard score. The one-play drive gave the Marauders a 13-6 lead.

Both teams struggled to keep possession of the football in a scoreless second quarter. Farrington quarterback MJ Moreno was picked off by Misi Mafi on the first play of the quarter, then Mendoza threw his second interception to Farrington’s Kaleb Delosantos three plays later. Moreno followed suit with his second interception to Caleb Lauifi to make it three straight picks to start the second quarter.

Noah Spencer replaced Moreno and led the Governors on a six-play, 45-yard drive to start the second half. Chansen Smith caught a 23-yard pass from Spencer to give the lead back to the Governors 14-13. Farrington held the lead for over nine minutes, but Mendoza connected with Stephens for a 55-yard score to put the Marauders back in front 21-14 in the final minute of the third quarter.

With Waipahu driving and threatening to double their lead in the fourth quarter, Farrington’s Ace Iramina forced a fumble off Stephens in the red zone. Farrington’s Kaleb Delosantos picked up the loose football and returned it 83 yards for a score.

Replay appeared to show that Stephens’ knee was down before the ball came out. However, teams are only allowed a challenge if all matchups with the division and round are televised. Konawaena’s 37-19 win over Kapaa was not, so no challenges were allowed.

The Governors tried to take the lead with a 2-point attempt, but the Marauders stopped it to hold on to a 21-20 lead. Waipahu closed out the win with a 14-play, 56-yard drive that lasted 7:57 and brought the clock to triple zeroes.

“Just stay balanced,” Carvalho said about the game-sealing drive. “That’s always been our M.O. Because of the weapons we have at wideout, we’re throwing the ball a lot more. But we’re still able to run the football. That’s what a lot of people forget. We were in four-minute offense, I think we held the ball for over six minutes that last drive. That was the intent, slowly pick up first downs and run out the clock. Don’t give them another chance to touch the football. Let’s win this game and get to the championship.”

Waipahu will play in the Division I title game for a second straight year next Saturday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

“I’m excited. I’m a senior, I’m trying to get me my ring. Finish off on a good note,” Waipahu’s Caleb Lauifi said about being back in the championship game.

Not only will the Marauders have a chance to avenge last year’s loss, they’ll face the team that beat them.

“A little bit,” Lauifi said when asked if the rematch against Konawaena takes on added significance. “It kinda hit deep last year.”

At Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex

Farrington (7-4) 6 0 8 6 — 20

Waipahu (7-4) 13 0 8 0 — 21

FARR—Sitani Mikaele 32 run (kick blocked)

WAIP—Faafetai Failauga 1 run (kick blocked)

WAIP—Tai Aipia-Barrett 90 pass from Elijah Mendoza (Ezekiel Stewart kick)

FARR—Chansen Smith 23 pass from Noah Spencer (Mikaele pass from Spencer)

WAIP—Eric Stephens 55 pass from Mendoza (Chazen Rodillas-Vesido pass from Mendoza pass)

RUSHING—Farrington: Mikaele 20-109, Marcus Moreno 3-30, Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 1-1, Spencer 3-(minus 4), Team

1-(minus 5), Jacob Talamoa 1-(minus 10). Waipahu: Failauga 21-100, Tai Aipia-Barrett 2-19, Eric Stephens 1-3, Rodillas-Vesido 1-1, Jayden Chanel 1-(minus 4), Team 3-(minus 13).

PASSING—Farrington: Spencer 5-14-0-72, Moreno 4-9-2-21. Waipahu: Mendoza 23-38-3-315.