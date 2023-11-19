comscore Waipahu gets another shot at title after beating Farrington | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waipahu gets another shot at title after beating Farrington

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu came up with a stop on Saturday night.

    JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu came up with a stop on Saturday night.

Marauders quarterback Elijah Mendoza completed 23 of 38 passes for 315 yards. Mendoza threw two touchdown passes, but also threw three interceptions. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 18, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 19, 2023

Scroll Up