Hawaii women’s volleyball earns bye on Igiede’s parting shot
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Wahine seniors honored were Riley Wagoner, Kendra Ham, Amber Igiede, Kennedi Evans, Chandler Cowell and Talia Edmonds.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner rose for a kill during the first set against Long Beach State on Saturday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede reaches back at the net during the first set of Saturday’s match against Long Beach State.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) celebrates after a kill against Long Beach State on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree