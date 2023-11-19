comscore Hawaii women’s volleyball earns bye on Igiede’s parting shot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii women’s volleyball earns bye on Igiede’s parting shot

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine seniors honored were Riley Wagoner, Kendra Ham, Amber Igiede, Kennedi Evans, Chandler Cowell and Talia Edmonds.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine seniors honored were Riley Wagoner, Kendra Ham, Amber Igiede, Kennedi Evans, Chandler Cowell and Talia Edmonds.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner rose for a kill during the first set against Long Beach State on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner rose for a kill during the first set against Long Beach State on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede reaches back at the net during the first set of Saturday’s match against Long Beach State.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede reaches back at the net during the first set of Saturday’s match against Long Beach State.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) celebrates after a kill against Long Beach State on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) celebrates after a kill against Long Beach State on Saturday.

Fighting back tears as she was announced for the final time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Amber Igiede gave the hometown crowd one last memorable performance. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 18, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 19, 2023

Scroll Up