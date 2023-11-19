Scoreboard – Nov. 19, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, San Francisco vs. Cal State Fullerton, 2:30 p.m.; Idaho vs. Hawaii, 5:00 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, TIME TBD at Fairmont Orchid Hawaii Tennis Courts.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first round, Tennessee vs. Syracuse, 9:30 a.m.; Purdue vs. Gonzaga, noon; Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; UCLA vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Sacred Hearts Invitational

Championship

Waimea 52, KS-Hawaii 22

Leading Scorers—Waimea: Hailey Mata 18, Alyssa Gummerus 13. KS-Hawaii: Keanu Huihui 19

Third Place

Pearl City 49, Lanai 33

Leading Scorers—Pearl City: Kaiesha DeWeever 18, Aiesha DeWeever 12. Lanai: Mia Majkus 13.

Consolation Games

Kalani 48, University Lab 16

Leading Scorers—Kalani: Cassady Kobayashi 13, Mia Garvin 12, Raine Chinen 11. ULS: Myla Suapaia 9.

Sacred Hearts 44, Punahou 1-AA 11

Leading Scorers—Sacred Hearts: Hayden Yee 16, Cayeelah Semisi-Hunkin 10. Punahou: Sophia Ishmael 5.

Sacred Hearts Invitational All Tournament Team

Hayden Yee, Sacred Hearts

Veneza Jackson, Lanai

Shilee Scanlan, Pearl City

Keanu Huihui, KS-Hawaii K

atelyn Constantino, Waimea

MVP: Hailey Mata, Waimea