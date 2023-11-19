Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 19, 2023 Today Updated 9:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, San Francisco vs. Cal State Fullerton, 2:30 p.m.; Idaho vs. Hawaii, 5:00 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. TENNIS College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, TIME TBD at Fairmont Orchid Hawaii Tennis Courts. MONDAY BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first round, Tennessee vs. Syracuse, 9:30 a.m.; Purdue vs. Gonzaga, noon; Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; UCLA vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS Sacred Hearts Invitational Championship Waimea 52, KS-Hawaii 22 Leading Scorers—Waimea: Hailey Mata 18, Alyssa Gummerus 13. KS-Hawaii: Keanu Huihui 19 Third Place Pearl City 49, Lanai 33 Leading Scorers—Pearl City: Kaiesha DeWeever 18, Aiesha DeWeever 12. Lanai: Mia Majkus 13. Consolation Games Kalani 48, University Lab 16 Leading Scorers—Kalani: Cassady Kobayashi 13, Mia Garvin 12, Raine Chinen 11. ULS: Myla Suapaia 9. Sacred Hearts 44, Punahou 1-AA 11 Leading Scorers—Sacred Hearts: Hayden Yee 16, Cayeelah Semisi-Hunkin 10. Punahou: Sophia Ishmael 5. Sacred Hearts Invitational All Tournament Team Hayden Yee, Sacred Hearts Veneza Jackson, Lanai Shilee Scanlan, Pearl City Keanu Huihui, KS-Hawaii K atelyn Constantino, Waimea MVP: Hailey Mata, Waimea Previous Story Waimea to face Kamehameha-Maui in Division II state final