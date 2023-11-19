Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 19, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Mililani resident John Taira spotted a directional signpost for Hawaii at the top of the Bullet Express chairlift at Canada’s Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia, in March. Photo by Lori Taira.
On their way to Germany’s Zugspitze mountain, Honolulu residents Christiana Beyer, Drew Matsumoto and Bill Lynch spotted the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch, Germany, in October 2022. Photo by Sidney Lynch.
While shopping in Sapporo, Japan, in January, Cora Kinney, Diane Anami-Nakamura and Laureen Chu of Aiea came across a food truck sign that featured the phrase “Let’s Shaka Shaka.” Photo by a passerby.