Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 19, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Mililani resident John Taira spotted a directional signpost for Hawaii at the top of the Bullet Express chairlift at Canada’s Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia, in March. Photo by Lori Taira.

  • On their way to Germany’s Zugspitze mountain, Honolulu residents Christiana Beyer, Drew Matsumoto and Bill Lynch spotted the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch, Germany, in October 2022. Photo by Sidney Lynch.

  • While shopping in Sapporo, Japan, in January, Cora Kinney, Diane Anami-Nakamura and Laureen Chu of Aiea came across a food truck sign that featured the phrase “Let’s Shaka Shaka.” Photo by a passerby.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

