Letter: Bongbong Marcos should not be honored

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why was Bongbong Marcos, the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, feted and honored in Honolulu on his way to the APEC conference in San Francisco? Read more

Why was Bongbong Marcos, the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, feted and honored in Honolulu on his way to the APEC conference in San Francisco? His election as president of the Philippines was riddled with massive fraud and voting discrepancies. His administration has continued to commit human rights abuses and killings like those that occurred under the murderous prior regime of Rodrigo Duterte.

For more than six decades, the U.S. government has provided substantial monetary assistance to the police and military forces of the Philippines despite the abuses and slayings. Just in the past eight years, the U.S. has supplied more than $1.14 billion in weapons and military equipment to the Philippine police and military.

With these monies, the Philippine government has murdered and jailed thousands of Filipino unionists, human rights activists, farmers and students.

I am sickened and angered by the long record of abuses and their intensification today under Marcos’ son Bongbong. He should not be welcomed here and our representatives in Congress should cut off the aid to the Philippine military and police by passing the Philippines Human Rights Act now.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter