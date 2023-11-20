comscore Letter: Bongbong Marcos should not be honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Bongbong Marcos should not be honored

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Why was Bongbong Marcos, the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, feted and honored in Honolulu on his way to the APEC conference in San Francisco? Read more

