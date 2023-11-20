Editorial | Letters Letter: Formby helped restore skeet, trap facilities Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I would like to acknowledge the work of a dedicated public servant, Mike Formby, our city’s managing director. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I would like to acknowledge the work of a dedicated public servant, Mike Formby, our city’s managing director. The skeet and trap facilities at the Koko Head shooting complex were closed for more than a year and likely would still be without his efforts toward a safe reopening. On behalf of the Koko Head skeet and trap clubs, we appreciate Formby’s commitment to keeping our beautiful city’s facilities open for all to enjoy. Mahalo for all you do. Brian Kimata Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: New U.S. climate report has dire warnings for Hawaii