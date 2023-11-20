Letter: Formby helped restore skeet, trap facilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to acknowledge the work of a dedicated public servant, Mike Formby, our city’s managing director. Read more

I would like to acknowledge the work of a dedicated public servant, Mike Formby, our city’s managing director.

The skeet and trap facilities at the Koko Head shooting complex were closed for more than a year and likely would still be without his efforts toward a safe reopening.

On behalf of the Koko Head skeet and trap clubs, we appreciate Formby’s commitment to keeping our beautiful city’s facilities open for all to enjoy. Mahalo for all you do.

Brian Kimata

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter