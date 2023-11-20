comscore Off The News: Encouraging rise in UH enrollment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Encouraging rise in UH enrollment

  • Today

It was indeed “incredibly gratifying,” as University of Hawaii President David Lassner put it, to see an overall 1.2% rise in fall enrollment at UH’s 10 campuses over last year — the largest increase since 2010. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: New U.S. climate report has dire warnings for Hawaii

Scroll Up