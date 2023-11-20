Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Encouraging rise in UH enrollment Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It was indeed “incredibly gratifying,” as University of Hawaii President David Lassner put it, to see an overall 1.2% rise in fall enrollment at UH’s 10 campuses over last year — the largest increase since 2010. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It was indeed “incredibly gratifying,” as University of Hawaii President David Lassner put it, to see an overall 1.2% rise in fall enrollment at UH’s 10 campuses over last year — the largest increase since 2010. That was boosted by a 2.7% overall increase for UH’s community colleges, led by Windward Community College’s 15.1% rise. But what’s happening at UH-Hilo, which saw a 6.6% drop from last year? That’s something for UH officials to vet. Meanwhile, Hawaii residents should know that there are no application fees for any of UH’s campuses, which might just incentivize more folks to pursue higher education. Every little bit helps. Previous Story On Politics: New U.S. climate report has dire warnings for Hawaii